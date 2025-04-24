Left Menu

Trump's Tenuous Diplomatic Triumph

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a potential deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to resolve the Ukraine war faced challenges. Trump described Zelenskiy as more difficult to negotiate with compared to Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump informed reporters at the White House of a potential agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the conflict in Ukraine.

Despite this progress, Trump remarked that securing a deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remained challenging, portraying Zelenskiy as more difficult to negotiate with.

The announcement highlights the intricacies of diplomatic negotiations and the varying dynamics among world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

