Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued nine crew members from a sunken vessel in the Arabian Sea, with assistance from Pakistani authorities. The vessel, MSV Taj Dhare Haram, was en route from Mundra to Socotra when it encountered rough seas. The operation highlighted significant Indo-Pakistani maritime cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:32 IST
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew in Arabian Sea
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of international maritime cooperation, the Indian Coast Guard carried out a daring rescue operation on Thursday, saving nine crew members from a sunken vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel, identified as MSV Taj Dhare Haram, was on a journey from Mundra, Gujarat, to Socotra in Yemen when it was overcome by rough sea conditions.

The Indian Coast Guard's swift action, aided by Pakistani maritime authorities, saw the crew safely rescued from a life raft 311 km west of Porbandar, illustrating the importance of cross-border collaboration in emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

