Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew in Arabian Sea

In an impressive display of international maritime cooperation, the Indian Coast Guard carried out a daring rescue operation on Thursday, saving nine crew members from a sunken vessel in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel, identified as MSV Taj Dhare Haram, was on a journey from Mundra, Gujarat, to Socotra in Yemen when it was overcome by rough sea conditions.

The Indian Coast Guard's swift action, aided by Pakistani maritime authorities, saw the crew safely rescued from a life raft 311 km west of Porbandar, illustrating the importance of cross-border collaboration in emergency situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)