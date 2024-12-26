Left Menu

IndiGo Airline Faces Rs 2 Lakh Fines for Visa Violations

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, faces a total fine of Rs 2 lakh imposed by the Bureau of Immigration for visa-related violations concerning two passengers. Despite considering an appeal, the company states there is no significant impact on its financials or operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:53 IST
The Bureau of Immigration has levied fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh on InterGlobe Aviation, the entity behind India's leading airline, IndiGo, due to visa-related infractions tied to two passengers.

The company communicated through a regulatory filing that it is contemplating filing an appeal against the Ministry of Home Affairs' Bureau of Immigration's decision.

The fines, set at Rs 1 lakh per passenger, reportedly do not materially affect the company's financial health, business operations, or other activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

