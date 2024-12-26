IndiGo Airline Faces Rs 2 Lakh Fines for Visa Violations
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, faces a total fine of Rs 2 lakh imposed by the Bureau of Immigration for visa-related violations concerning two passengers. Despite considering an appeal, the company states there is no significant impact on its financials or operations.
The Bureau of Immigration has levied fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh on InterGlobe Aviation, the entity behind India's leading airline, IndiGo, due to visa-related infractions tied to two passengers.
The company communicated through a regulatory filing that it is contemplating filing an appeal against the Ministry of Home Affairs' Bureau of Immigration's decision.
The fines, set at Rs 1 lakh per passenger, reportedly do not materially affect the company's financial health, business operations, or other activities.
