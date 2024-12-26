IndiGo Airline Faces Rs 2 Lakh Fines for Visa Violations

The Bureau of Immigration has levied fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh on InterGlobe Aviation, the entity behind India's leading airline, IndiGo, due to visa-related infractions tied to two passengers.

The company communicated through a regulatory filing that it is contemplating filing an appeal against the Ministry of Home Affairs' Bureau of Immigration's decision.

The fines, set at Rs 1 lakh per passenger, reportedly do not materially affect the company's financial health, business operations, or other activities.

