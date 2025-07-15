Appeals Court Halts Trump's Bid to End Afghan TPS: A Temporary Victory for Advocates
A U.S. appeals court temporarily blocked Trump administration's attempt to end Temporary Protected Status for Afghans and Cameroonians, ensuring more time for legal challenges. CASA leads the lawsuit against DHS over the termination, emphasizing the risk of 'irreparable harm' to affected individuals. The administration has until Wednesday to respond.
A U.S. appeals court has intervened to temporarily block the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Afghans residing in the country. The administrative stay, issued by the Fourth Circuit, provides additional time for a legal challenge to unfold, led by the immigration advocacy group CASA.
The initiative to terminate the TPS status has faced legal hurdles, as CASA argues the administration's actions are arbitrary and discriminatory. The affected individuals, particularly Afghans who supported the U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, face potential threats if forced to return. The court's stay remains effective until July 21, with the administration required to respond by Wednesday.
Rights advocates stress the urgency of extending TPS protections, citing the extreme risks posed to Afghans, especially women, by the Taliban. With the successful evacuation of over 82,000 Afghans during the 2021 Taliban takeover, the current legal battle aims to provide security to those who assisted the United States during its presence in Afghanistan.
