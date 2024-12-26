Nation Mourns Economic Visionary: Remembering Manmohan Singh

In a solemn announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conveyed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his pivotal role in transforming India's economic landscape.

Singh, whose demise was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, steered the Indian economy towards liberalization, marking a significant shift during his tenure as finance minister.

Majhi lauded Singh's impactful leadership as he led the nation through notable advancements during his two-term prime ministership. Tributes poured in from all walks of life, underscoring his legacy as a 'great son of the country'.

