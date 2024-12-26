Left Menu

Nation Mourns Economic Visionary: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed sorrow over former PM Manmohan Singh's death. Singh, noted for liberal economic reforms as finance minister and his leadership during two terms as PM, was a globally respected economist. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian economic history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:13 IST
In a solemn announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conveyed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, emphasizing his pivotal role in transforming India's economic landscape.

Singh, whose demise was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, steered the Indian economy towards liberalization, marking a significant shift during his tenure as finance minister.

Majhi lauded Singh's impactful leadership as he led the nation through notable advancements during his two-term prime ministership. Tributes poured in from all walks of life, underscoring his legacy as a 'great son of the country'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

