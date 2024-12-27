Storms Trigger Flight Chaos in Texas: What Travelers Need to Know

Severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Texas transportation Thursday, causing flight delays and cancellations at major airports.

The National Weather Service predicted these storms could bring high winds, hail, and even tornadoes to regions including Dallas, Houston, and parts of Arkansas and Louisiana. Meteorologist Brian Hurley highlighted the potential danger to nighttime travelers.

Travel authorities urged caution, reminding those on the move to stay informed about the weather conditions as the storms continue their path beyond Texas.

