Storms Trigger Flight Chaos in Texas: What Travelers Need to Know

Severe thunderstorms in Texas resulted in numerous flight delays and cancellations. The National Weather Service warned of strong winds, hail, and possible tornadoes, particularly affecting areas east of Dallas. As storms moved towards Arkansas and Louisiana, authorities cautioned travelers to remain weather-aware during night travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:24 IST
Severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Texas transportation Thursday, causing flight delays and cancellations at major airports.

The National Weather Service predicted these storms could bring high winds, hail, and even tornadoes to regions including Dallas, Houston, and parts of Arkansas and Louisiana. Meteorologist Brian Hurley highlighted the potential danger to nighttime travelers.

Travel authorities urged caution, reminding those on the move to stay informed about the weather conditions as the storms continue their path beyond Texas.

