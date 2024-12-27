Left Menu

Tragic Flight: Azerbaijani Plane Downed Near Caspian

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243, crashed in Kazakhstan after likely being struck by Russian air defences intended for Ukrainian drones. Preliminary investigations suggest a Russian anti-aircraft system mistakenly hit the plane, causing 38 fatalities. The incident has raised calls for a transparent investigation by international bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijan Airlines' tragic Flight J2-8243 met a fatal end in Kazakhstan, as per reports from authorities familiar with the investigation. The Embraer aircraft, initially rerouted due to closed airspace in Russia, crashed after likely being targeted by a Russian air defence system mistakenly.

The incident, which resulted in 38 casualties, has drawn international concern. Canadian officials have urged Russia to conduct an open investigation into the crash. Preliminary findings revealed the plane was likely struck by a Russian Pantsir-S, causing widespread system failure.

In the aftermath, footage of the wreckage unveiled shrapnel damage, correlating with reports of anti-aircraft engagement. The geopolitical tension in the region escalates as questions loom over the safety of the Caspian airspace amid ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

