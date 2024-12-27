Nation Mourns the Passing of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

The nation is in mourning as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. His contributions as a leader and economist have left an indelible mark on India's growth trajectory.

Business leaders, including Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, lauded Singh's role in the historic 1991 economic reforms. These reforms initiated a multi-decade boom, reshaping India's economic possibilities and inspiring subsequent generations.

JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal highlighted Singh's humility and wisdom, expressing deep sorrow at his passing. Singh's legacy continues to influence India's economic policies and societal mindset, affirming his status as a timeless visionary and statesman.

(With inputs from agencies.)