Tragedy at Sea: West African Migrants' Perilous Journey

In a tragic incident, at least 69 individuals, including 25 from Mali, lost their lives when a boat capsized while attempting to reach Spain from West Africa near Morocco on December 19, according to Malian authorities.

The ill-fated boat, carrying approximately 80, left only 11 survivors, as confirmed by Mali's Ministry of Malians Abroad following their detailed investigation into the catastrophe. As this event draws international attention, a crisis unit has been established to oversee developments.

This disaster underlines the perilous nature of the Atlantic migration route, from West Africa's coast to Spain's Canary Islands, prevalent among African migrants seeking better opportunities amidst conflict, unemployment, and climate change impacts in the Sahel. In fact, nearly 5,000 migrants have tragically perished at sea in the year's first five months, reported migration rights organization Walking Borders in June.

