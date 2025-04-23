Left Menu

Russian Assaults Devastate Kherson Energy Facility

Russian forces obliterated a crucial energy facility in Kherson, Ukraine, leaving the city vulnerable to drone strikes and potential power outages. The attacks lasted over 24 hours despite relentless defense by Ukrainian military troops. Emergency repairs are underway to restore stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:21 IST
Russian Assaults Devastate Kherson Energy Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a severe escalation, Russian military forces successfully destroyed a vital energy facility in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, as confirmed by regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The facility, which was under attack from Russian artillery and drones for more than an entire day, supplied electricity to the city of Kherson. Despite intense efforts by Ukrainian military units to fend off the assaults, the infrastructure succumbed by Wednesday morning.

Prokudin has warned of ongoing drone attacks and possible emergency power outages as energy workers strive to stabilize the power situation. Continued vigilance and remedial actions are critical to avert a deeper energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025