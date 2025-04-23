In a severe escalation, Russian military forces successfully destroyed a vital energy facility in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, as confirmed by regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The facility, which was under attack from Russian artillery and drones for more than an entire day, supplied electricity to the city of Kherson. Despite intense efforts by Ukrainian military units to fend off the assaults, the infrastructure succumbed by Wednesday morning.

Prokudin has warned of ongoing drone attacks and possible emergency power outages as energy workers strive to stabilize the power situation. Continued vigilance and remedial actions are critical to avert a deeper energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)