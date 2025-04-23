Left Menu

Congress Convene After Pahalgam Tragedy: A Nation Mourns

An emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee is set to convene following a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in significant casualties. General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized India's resilience and the importance of unity against terrorism while paying homage to victims and offering condolences to their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam has prompted an urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee, scheduled for Thursday. The AICC General Secretary, K C Venugopal, revealed plans for the meeting following the tragic incident. Held at a popular tourist site, the attack left 26 dead and numerous injured.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Venugopal expressed his sorrow and solidarity with the victims' families. After paying homage at the PCR Hospital in Srinagar, he captured the overwhelming grief, acknowledging the brutality of terrorism and the suffering it brings to humanity.

Venugopal emphasized the importance of national unity in fighting terror. He reassured mourning families that while the pain is profound, India's resolve remains unshaken, affirming that India will never forget this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

