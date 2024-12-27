Left Menu

Bright Outdoor Media Secures Rs60 Crore Western Railways Advertising Contract

Bright Outdoor Media Limited has clinched a Rs60 crore deal with Western Railways to transform Mumbai's advertising landscape. The seven-year agreement grants exclusive rights over 17,555 square feet in key locations, enabling the installation of advanced hoardings and revitalizing out-of-home advertising across Western suburbs.

Bright Outdoor Media Secures Prestigious Western Railways Bulk Advertising Contract Worth Rs. 60 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a leader in India's out-of-home advertising sector, has obtained the 'Western Railways - Bulk Advertising Rights' contract, valued at Rs60 crore. This agreement, spanning seven years, assigns Bright exclusive control over 17,555 square feet of premium advertising space across Mumbai's Western suburbs.

This contract empowers Bright to install modern hoardings, featuring four advanced digital LED displays and seven static hoardings across 11 strategic locations in high-traffic zones. Sites in prominent areas such as Kandivali ROB and Goregaon ROB offer exceptional visibility, bolstering brand presence among commuters and locals.

The burgeoning suburbs, stretching from Parla to Kandivali, are experiencing notable growth with increased demand for hoardings and advertising opportunities. Fuelled by rising populations, luxury developments, and international brands, the region has become an advertising hotspot. Bright's newly acquired rights are poised to capitalize on these market dynamics, optimizing its revenue potential.

