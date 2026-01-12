Left Menu

Thane's Political Clash: Shiv Sena vs. Raj Thackeray's MNS

The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has criticized MNS president Raj Thackeray, accusing him of misleading Marathi people while neglecting vital civic issues in Thane and Mumbai. As Shinde's party ramps up its 'Vision Thane' campaign, the political tension escalates amid approaching municipal elections.

The political landscape in Maharashtra sees heightened tensions as Shiv Sena, under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, lashes out at Raj Thackeray, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Thackeray is accused of misleading the Marathi populace and sidestepping critical civic matters in both Thane and Mumbai.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Prakash Mahajan asserts that established figures like Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis efficiently cater to the community's needs, dismissing Thackeray's assertions of being the people's sole defender. The clash intensifies with Shiv Sena gearing up its ambitious 'Vision Thane' initiative, promising major infrastructural advancements.

Amidst the verbal battles, both parties gear up for the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections. The Shiv Sena aims to transform Thane with their manifesto promising a slum-free city through the Cluster Development Scheme, aiming to improve housing conditions by replacing informal settlements with planned developments.

