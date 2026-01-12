Iran's Economic Crisis Fuels Widespread Protests Amidst International Tensions

Iran is gripped by widespread protests due to a deteriorating economy and global pressures. The country's rial currency has plummeted, coupled with soaring inflation and increased prices on everyday essentials, stirring significant unrest among the populace.

The unrest comes amid deteriorating international relations and weakened alliances, particularly after Israel's recent military actions against Iran-backed groups. Meanwhile, Iran's nuclear ambitions continue to strain ties with the United States, contributing to rising tensions.

With a struggling economy and heightened geopolitical challenges, Iran's governance faces a crucial test as the scale of protests grows, driven by economic grievances and broader anti-government sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)