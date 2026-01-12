TVS SCS Secures Major Contract with Daimler India

TVS Supply Chain Solution has announced a significant breakthrough by securing a prominent contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. The partnership entails a comprehensive management of in-plant warehouse operations at Daimler's Chennai manufacturing facility.

In a press release, TVS SCS outlined the scope of work, which spans a three-year period. The company has committed to deploying 700 employees to oversee the seamless material flow and optimized inventory management within the plant, thereby significantly boosting operational efficiency.

While the financial specifics of the contract remain undisclosed, the collaboration builds on TVS SCS's established relationship with Daimler. Both companies expressed optimism about leveraging TVS's logistics expertise and innovative solutions to drive enhanced production outcomes.

