Tragic Tale: Gang Rape Incident Shakes Bihar's Purnea District

A 24-year-old woman reported being gang-raped by unidentified perpetrators in Bihar's Purnea district, according to police reports on Monday.

Acting swiftly on her complaint, local law enforcement arrested one suspect but have yet to reveal his identity. The crime occurred in Purnea's Dagarua locality on January 10.

Authorities, led by Purnea SP Sweety Sahrawat, are pursuing two other suspects as part of an ongoing investigation. The case also explores a potential connection to illegal prostitution activities under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)