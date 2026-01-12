Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Gang Rape Incident Shakes Bihar's Purnea District

A 24-year-old woman in Bihar's Purnea district was allegedly gang-raped by unknown individuals in the Dagarua area. One suspect has been arrested, while police hunt for two others. Authorities are also exploring the potential involvement of a prostitution network in connection with the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:03 IST
Tragic Tale: Gang Rape Incident Shakes Bihar's Purnea District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman reported being gang-raped by unidentified perpetrators in Bihar's Purnea district, according to police reports on Monday.

Acting swiftly on her complaint, local law enforcement arrested one suspect but have yet to reveal his identity. The crime occurred in Purnea's Dagarua locality on January 10.

Authorities, led by Purnea SP Sweety Sahrawat, are pursuing two other suspects as part of an ongoing investigation. The case also explores a potential connection to illegal prostitution activities under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026