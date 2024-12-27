Max Estates Achieves Phenomenal Rs 845 Crore Pre-Sales in Noida

Max Estates Ltd has successfully sold luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 crore in Noida. This robust performance highlights the strong demand present in the market. The company announced this achievement in a recent regulatory filing.

The second phase of Max Estates' Noida-based project, 'Estate 128,' exceeded expectations with a pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 crore, outperforming the company's original projection of Rs 800 crore for this phase. The rapid success was achieved within just a week of launching.

While specific details about the number of units or pricing per apartment remain undisclosed, the complete project now encompasses four towers containing 268 units across a 10-acre expanse. To date, Max Estates has earned a total of Rs 5,000 crore in booking value, reinforcing their strong position in the 2024-25 financial year.

