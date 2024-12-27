Left Menu

Max Estates Achieves Phenomenal Rs 845 Crore Pre-Sales in Noida

Max Estates Ltd has reported selling luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 crore in Noida due to strong demand. The company's second phase of 'Estate 128' exceeded the expected booking value. They have achieved a total booking value of Rs 5,000 crore within nine months of 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Max Estates Ltd has successfully sold luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 crore in Noida. This robust performance highlights the strong demand present in the market. The company announced this achievement in a recent regulatory filing.

The second phase of Max Estates' Noida-based project, 'Estate 128,' exceeded expectations with a pre-sales booking value of Rs 845 crore, outperforming the company's original projection of Rs 800 crore for this phase. The rapid success was achieved within just a week of launching.

While specific details about the number of units or pricing per apartment remain undisclosed, the complete project now encompasses four towers containing 268 units across a 10-acre expanse. To date, Max Estates has earned a total of Rs 5,000 crore in booking value, reinforcing their strong position in the 2024-25 financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

