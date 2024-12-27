Azerbaijan Airlines Suspends Russian Flights Amid Crash Concerns

Azerbaijan's national airline has temporarily halted flight services to multiple Russian locations, following a deadly crash involving an Embraer 190 aircraft and suspected air defense interference.

The incident, which claimed 38 lives and injured 29 people, occurred during a flight from Baku to Grozny, leading to heightened safety concerns after reports of GPS jamming and suspected air defense activities.

Authorities from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia have launched a probe, while Russia has yet to officially address accusations. Flights to various locations remain suspended as the investigation unfolds, with Azerbaijan and international airlines evaluating safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)