Azerbaijan Airlines Suspends Russian Flights Amid Crash Concerns

Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended flights to several Russian airports following a crash linked to suspected air defense fire. The crash of an Embraer 190 killed 38 individuals and is under investigation. Suspensions are in place due to flight safety concerns after encountering GPS jamming and potential physical interference.

Azerbaijan's national airline has temporarily halted flight services to multiple Russian locations, following a deadly crash involving an Embraer 190 aircraft and suspected air defense interference.

The incident, which claimed 38 lives and injured 29 people, occurred during a flight from Baku to Grozny, leading to heightened safety concerns after reports of GPS jamming and suspected air defense activities.

Authorities from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia have launched a probe, while Russia has yet to officially address accusations. Flights to various locations remain suspended as the investigation unfolds, with Azerbaijan and international airlines evaluating safety protocols.

