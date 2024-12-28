Left Menu

Flydubai Suspends Flights to Russian Airports Amid Safety Concerns

Flydubai has temporarily halted flights from Dubai to Sochi and Mineralnie Vody in Russia due to technical reasons, following a deadly crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The airline announced the suspension with Dubai-Sochi flights on hold until January 2, and Dubai-Mineralnie Vody flights until January 3.

Updated: 28-12-2024 00:37 IST
UAE-based airline flydubai has announced a temporary suspension of its flights from Dubai to the southern Russian airports of Sochi and Mineralnie Vody. A spokesperson for the airline cited technical reasons for the suspension.

The move follows a tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines flight, which crashed while en route from Baku to Grozny, in the Kazakhstan city of Aktau. Preliminary inquiries suggested a possible error involving Russian air defences.

Other airlines, including Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air, Israel's El Al, and Azerbaijan Airlines, have also suspended flights to certain Russian regions. The suspensions reflect growing caution in the wake of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

