Record-Breaking Year at Guwahati Airport Under Adani's Management

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has seen its highest-ever international passenger traffic and aircraft movements this year, following Adani Group's management takeover in October 2021, according to a company statement.

The airport, which managed 6.26 million domestic and more than 85,000 international passengers, also introduced new domestic routes including Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro. These new routes are anticipated to enhance connectivity and foster trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Guwahati Airport recorded 44,746 domestic and 970 international air traffic movements this year. The facility also attained 'Level 2' of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, highlighting its commitment to providing excellent customer service. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited under a Public-Private Partnership, the airport handled 225 million tonnes of perishable cargo in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)