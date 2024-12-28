Dr Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Renaissance Remembered
David Lammy, Britain's Secretary for Foreign Affairs, paid tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, for his transformative economic reforms. Singh's policies continue to influence modern India and the UK-India partnership. Singh, known for his economic liberalization efforts, passed away, receiving high honors including a state funeral.
Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, David Lammy, recently lauded the economic reforms initiated by Dr Manmohan Singh, describing them as a defining legacy that continues to influence modern India.
In a heartfelt social media post, Lammy paid homage to the former Indian Prime Minister, who was cremated in New Delhi with full state honors, recognizing his role in establishing the thriving India-UK bilateral relationship.
Dr Manmohan Singh, notable for his pivotal role in India's economic liberalization, passed away at 92, prompting a period of national mourning. His tenure had long-lasting impacts, cementing India's position on the global stage.
