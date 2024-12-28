Left Menu

IndiGo's Mumbai-Istanbul Flight Nightmare: Passenger Outrage and Alternative Arranged

IndiGo's Mumbai-Istanbul flight on December 28 was canceled due to a technical glitch. Passengers faced long delays, lack of communication, and no provisions. An alternative flight is scheduled for 11 PM. IndiGo claims efforts to accommodate and refund affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IndiGo's Mumbai to Istanbul flight, originally set for December 28, faced cancellation after a technical glitch caused significant delays. This sparked frustration among passengers, leading to online complaints about the lack of communication and basic provisions like food and water.

Reportedly, around 100 passengers, including a large number of students, endured prolonged waiting without resolution. Many expressed their discontent on social media platforms, urging authorities to intervene.

In response, IndiGo stated they are making efforts to support the affected passengers by arranging an alternative flight at 11 PM, while also offering meal vouchers, accommodation, and full refunds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

