IndiGo's Mumbai-Istanbul Flight Nightmare: Passenger Outrage and Alternative Arranged

IndiGo's Mumbai to Istanbul flight, originally set for December 28, faced cancellation after a technical glitch caused significant delays. This sparked frustration among passengers, leading to online complaints about the lack of communication and basic provisions like food and water.

Reportedly, around 100 passengers, including a large number of students, endured prolonged waiting without resolution. Many expressed their discontent on social media platforms, urging authorities to intervene.

In response, IndiGo stated they are making efforts to support the affected passengers by arranging an alternative flight at 11 PM, while also offering meal vouchers, accommodation, and full refunds.

