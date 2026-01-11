Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Largest Mahakal Temple in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay the foundation stone for the proposed largest Mahakal Temple in Siliguri. This initiative forms part of religious infrastructure projects alongside the Jagannath Temple and Durga Angan project, with construction set to commence following the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:57 IST
Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Largest Mahakal Temple in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to inaugurate the foundation stone of what is to become the state's largest Mahakal Temple. The ceremony is scheduled during her visit to north Bengal, earmarked as a significant step in the region's religious infrastructure development.

The foundation-laying is anticipated to occur on January 16, preceded by an official program in Jalpaiguri. The chief minister's visit and arrangements are being meticulously coordinated by local authorities, highlighting the temple's importance both spiritually and culturally.

This initiative follows Banerjee's visit to a devastated north Bengal region last October, where she first declared the temple project after praying at Darjeeling's Mahakal Mandir. The new temple will feature the state's largest Shiva idol and will be accompanied by a convention center within the temple complex. Another project, the Durga Angan, has already begun, depicting the state's growing investment in religious sites.

TRENDING

1
Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

 India
2
Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Land Deal

Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Lan...

 India
3
Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 people, activists say, reports AP.

Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 53...

 Global
4
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026