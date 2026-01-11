Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Largest Mahakal Temple in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to inaugurate the foundation stone of what is to become the state's largest Mahakal Temple. The ceremony is scheduled during her visit to north Bengal, earmarked as a significant step in the region's religious infrastructure development.

The foundation-laying is anticipated to occur on January 16, preceded by an official program in Jalpaiguri. The chief minister's visit and arrangements are being meticulously coordinated by local authorities, highlighting the temple's importance both spiritually and culturally.

This initiative follows Banerjee's visit to a devastated north Bengal region last October, where she first declared the temple project after praying at Darjeeling's Mahakal Mandir. The new temple will feature the state's largest Shiva idol and will be accompanied by a convention center within the temple complex. Another project, the Durga Angan, has already begun, depicting the state's growing investment in religious sites.