Tragedy on the Tarmac: Deadly Crash at Muan Airport

A devastating airliner crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport resulted in at least 62 fatalities, according to the national fire agency. The disaster occurred during Jeju Air's flight 7C2216 landing attempt from Bangkok. Rescue operations are ongoing, with bird strike being investigated as a possible cause.

Updated: 29-12-2024 09:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident at South Korea's Muan International Airport claimed the lives of at least 62 individuals when an airliner veered off the runway and exploded into flames after hitting a wall, according to the national fire agency. Two survivors were rescued from the wreckage.

The crash involved Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members from Bangkok, Thailand. It occurred during the aircraft's landing attempt at approximately 9 a.m., according to South Korea's transport ministry. The authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties, but 58 bodies have been recovered so far.

As rescue teams race against time, aircraft rescue efforts continue in the tail section. Initial theories suggest that the landing gear may have failed due to a possible bird strike, although investigations are ongoing. In the wake of the accident, all flights at Muan airport have been cancelled.

