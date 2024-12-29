Left Menu

Tragic Plane Fire Strikes South Korea

A devastating plane accident in South Korea has claimed the lives of 85 people. The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, skidded off the runway, leading to a fire upon landing. Authorities suspect a malfunction in the landing gear may have contributed to the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:40 IST
Tragic Plane Fire Strikes South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic airplane accident in South Korea has resulted in the deaths of 85 individuals, according to the country's fire agency. The incident occurred when a plane carrying 181 passengers caught fire upon landing at a southern airport.

The plane reportedly skidded off the runway, hitting a barrier which led to the blaze engulfing the aircraft. The National Fire Agency stated that the malfunction of the landing gear appeared to have played a role in this catastrophe.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately, but sadly the disaster claimed many lives, leaving the country in mourning. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the landing gear malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

