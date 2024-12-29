Tragic Plane Fire Strikes South Korea

A tragic airplane accident in South Korea has resulted in the deaths of 85 individuals, according to the country's fire agency. The incident occurred when a plane carrying 181 passengers caught fire upon landing at a southern airport.

The plane reportedly skidded off the runway, hitting a barrier which led to the blaze engulfing the aircraft. The National Fire Agency stated that the malfunction of the landing gear appeared to have played a role in this catastrophe.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately, but sadly the disaster claimed many lives, leaving the country in mourning. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the landing gear malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)