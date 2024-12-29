Tragedy on the Runway: South Korea's Worst Aviation Disaster

A passenger plane tragically caught fire after skidding off the runway at Muan Airport, South Korea, on Sunday. The incident resulted in the death of at least 85 individuals, marking one of the country's most devastating aviation tragedies.

The National Fire Agency confirmed the Jeju Air plane, carrying 181 people, experienced a failure in its front landing gear. Rescuers have been working tirelessly, assisted by 32 fire trucks and multiple helicopters, to manage the blaze and retrieve survivors. Two crew members were found conscious, while the recovery of bodies continues.

Transport ministry officials and experts are probing into potential causes such as mechanical failures or bird strikes. The disaster occurs amid significant political upheaval in South Korea, with the backdrop of the recent impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo and Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law.

