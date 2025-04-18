Engine Fire Emergency: Southwest Airlines Flight Safely Evacuated

A Southwest Airlines flight experienced a dramatic turn of events on Thursday as it was forced to return to Houston's Hobby Airport after an engine fire erupted shortly after takeoff.

The flight, intended for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, had to make an abrupt return around 11:15 am, compelling an emergency evacuation.

Swift actions by the flight crew ensured that all 134 passengers disembarked safely, with no injuries reported. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the fire's cause, the FAA confirmed.

