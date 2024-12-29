Left Menu

Dalal Street's Tumultuous Year: A Battle Between Bulls and Bears in 2024

In 2024, Dalal Street experienced volatility but rewarded investors with positive returns. Despite high peaks, markets corrected due to global economic factors and geopolitical tensions. Indian markets outperformed regionally but underperformed against global benchmarks, amid major elections and economic shifts.

Updated: 29-12-2024 10:45 IST
Dalal Street experienced a tumultuous year in 2024, registering both record highs and significant corrections. Despite this fluctuation, investors received positive returns, powered by domestic fund flows and a stable macroeconomic environment.

This year saw robust corporate earnings pushing the Nifty to an all-time high of 26,277.35 in September. However, a drastic market correction followed, marking the third major dip since the 2020 pandemic, driven by foreign institutional investors' unprecedented selling linked to global and domestic challenges.

Despite these hurdles, the BSE Sensex rose by 8.94%, while the NSE Nifty increased by 9.58% until December 27. Major geopolitical events, including the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, alongside elections in India and the US, significantly impacted market dynamics.

