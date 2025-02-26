Left Menu

Surge in European Shares Amid US-Ukraine Deal and Corporate Earnings

European shares hit a record high due to a US-Ukraine minerals deal and strong corporate earnings. Global shares and Treasury yields rose, with a boost from the US tax cut plans. Copper prices surged as markets await Nvidia's earnings and assess US policies' impact on AI investments.

26-02-2025
European shares soared to record highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a preliminary US-Ukraine agreement on critical minerals, as well as promising corporate earnings. The STOXX 600 index, alongside blue-chip indexes in Frankfurt, Paris, and London, fueled optimism across the continent.

Global markets also reaped benefits, with US Treasury yields rising after a prior drop, as the dollar strengthened following the US House's movement on President Trump's tax cut initiatives. Copper prices increased as President Trump initiated an investigation into copper imports, drawing attention to future tariffs.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's anticipated earnings report adds focus on the AI industry, amidst investor caution over substantial tech investments. Market dynamics indicate concerns over Federal Reserve rate changes and consumer confidence, amid fluctuating commodity prices and AI sector volatility.

