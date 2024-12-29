Tragedy Unfolds: Deadly Plane Crash in South Korea

A tragic plane crash in South Korea has resulted in the loss of at least 167 lives, prompting condolences from leaders worldwide, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz expressed his sorrow and support for the victims' families and those injured in the disaster.

The incident involved a Jeju Air plane, which belly-landed and veered off the runway at South Korea's Muan International Airport. The aircraft erupted into a fireball after colliding with a wall, adding to the devastation.

First responders and emergency personnel were swiftly on the scene, but the scale of the tragedy was apparent with substantial loss of life. The national fire agency reported the events as they unfolded, highlighting the serious nature of the crash.

