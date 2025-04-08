Crisis in Haiti: Gangs Overwhelm Security Forces

The humanitarian crisis in Haiti is escalating as violent gangs overpower the country's security forces, Save the Children reported. Port-au-Prince, the capital, is on the edge of collapse, with over 78,500 individuals displaced in the year's first quarter, more than twice the number from the previous year.

Chantal Sylvie Imbeault from Save the Children declared Haiti's children are trapped in dire conditions. Gangs control nearly all capital neighborhoods, severely limiting escape routes. Haiti's transitional council, previously led by Leslie Voltaire, seeks regional support at the CELAC summit in Honduras, while public confidence dwindles amid ongoing unrest.

Fritz Alphonse Jean, the current council head, proposed collaboration with a paramilitary group to combat the gangs, showcasing the authorities' growing urgency. The international mission spearheaded by Kenya faces hurdles as funding slashes impact efforts, even as Kenyan officers experience casualties in recent skirmishes with gang members.

