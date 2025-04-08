Left Menu

Renewable Power Surges Amid Global Energy Shifts

Renewable power accounted for a record 32% of global electricity in 2024 as demand grew due to heatwaves and data centers. Energy security concerns, amplified by US tariffs, could further drive renewable energy adoption. Wind, hydro, and solar contributed significantly despite geopolitical challenges.

Updated: 08-04-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 04:33 IST
Renewable energy reached a significant milestone last year, contributing a record 32% of global electricity, according to a report by energy think tank Ember. The report highlights a 4% increase in overall electricity demand, fueled by heatwaves and the expansion of data centers.

Euan Graham, an analyst at Ember, noted that rising energy security fears, particularly due to trade tensions initiated by U.S. tariffs, might enhance the shift towards renewable energy. These geopolitical dynamics have unsettled markets and raised fears of a recession, potentially benefiting sectors like wind and solar.

Despite numerous challenges, the renewable sector grew robustly in 2024, with significant contributions from wind, hydro, and solar power. This growth surpasses the previous year's record, driven by increased demand from AI, data centers, electric vehicles, and heat pumps, as well as higher cooling needs during heatwaves.

