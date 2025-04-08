Renewable Power Surges Amid Global Energy Shifts

Renewable energy reached a significant milestone last year, contributing a record 32% of global electricity, according to a report by energy think tank Ember. The report highlights a 4% increase in overall electricity demand, fueled by heatwaves and the expansion of data centers.

Euan Graham, an analyst at Ember, noted that rising energy security fears, particularly due to trade tensions initiated by U.S. tariffs, might enhance the shift towards renewable energy. These geopolitical dynamics have unsettled markets and raised fears of a recession, potentially benefiting sectors like wind and solar.

Despite numerous challenges, the renewable sector grew robustly in 2024, with significant contributions from wind, hydro, and solar power. This growth surpasses the previous year's record, driven by increased demand from AI, data centers, electric vehicles, and heat pumps, as well as higher cooling needs during heatwaves.

(With inputs from agencies.)