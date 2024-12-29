Left Menu

Tragic Skid: South Korea's Devastating Aviation Disaster

A passenger plane in South Korea skidded off a runway and crashed into a fence, killing most of the 181 people onboard. The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 jet caught fire after the landing gear failed, leading to one of the country's deadliest aviation disasters. Investigators are examining potential causes.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

A passenger plane tragedy unfolded in South Korea as a Jeju Air flight burst into flames after skidding off a runway at Muan Airport. The accident, triggered by a malfunction in the front landing gear, resulted in the deaths of most of the 181 individuals onboard, making it one of the nation's worst aviation disasters.

Rescuers, alongside firefighters and emergency officials, worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and recover passengers from the wreckage. Officials confirmed that the Boeing 737-800, which was returning from Bangkok, crashed into a concrete fence when its gear failed to deploy around 9:03 am.

As investigations continue, early assessments indicate a possible bird strike warning before the crash. South Korean authorities hold the runway closed pending further investigation. The crash takes place amid a significant political crisis in the country, with national leadership in transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

