Tragedy Strikes: South Korea's Deadliest Air Accident

In one of the most tragic air accidents in South Korea's history, Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport, leaving at least 174 people dead. The Boeing 737-800, arriving from Bangkok, failed to land properly and erupted into a fireball, causing significant devastation.

Rescuers managed to save two crew members, while the rest aboard are presumed dead. The incident marks the worst air disaster involving a South Korean airline in nearly 30 years. Investigations are underway, focusing on potential bird strikes and adverse weather conditions.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with family members mourning their loved ones at the airport. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae pledged full cooperation with authorities to determine the cause of the crash. South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized the government's commitment to managing the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)