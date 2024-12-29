Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: South Korea's Deadliest Air Accident

A devastating air accident in South Korea claimed at least 174 lives when Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport. The crash resulted in a massive fireball, and investigations are considering bird strikes and weather conditions as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: South Korea's Deadliest Air Accident

In one of the most tragic air accidents in South Korea's history, Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport, leaving at least 174 people dead. The Boeing 737-800, arriving from Bangkok, failed to land properly and erupted into a fireball, causing significant devastation.

Rescuers managed to save two crew members, while the rest aboard are presumed dead. The incident marks the worst air disaster involving a South Korean airline in nearly 30 years. Investigations are underway, focusing on potential bird strikes and adverse weather conditions.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with family members mourning their loved ones at the airport. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae pledged full cooperation with authorities to determine the cause of the crash. South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok emphasized the government's commitment to managing the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024