A Royal Welcome: US Vice President's Cultural Dive at Amber Fort

US Vice President J D Vance and his family experienced Rajasthan's vibrant culture during their visit to Amber Fort. Accompanied by decorated elephants and folk dancers, the Vances were welcomed to this architectural masterpiece near Jaipur. The visit included a cultural performance and highlights the architectural grandeur of the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable cultural exchange, US Vice President J D Vance, along with his family, received a grand welcome at Amber Fort, Jaipur's historic jewel. The visit, marked by traditional Rajasthani fanfare, showcased India's rich heritage.

Upon their arrival, Vice President Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, were greeted by caparisoned elephants Chanda and Mala. The event, notable for its cultural performances, offered glimpses of folk dances such as Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar, and Kalbeliya, captivating the visitors with India's vibrant traditions.

The fort, an architectural marvel in the Aravalli ranges, served as a stunning backdrop for the family's visit. Built with pale sandstone and marble, Amber Fort stands as a testament to India's rich architectural legacy and continues to be a symbol of its historic grandeur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

