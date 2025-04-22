A Royal Welcome: US Vice President's Cultural Dive at Amber Fort

In a remarkable cultural exchange, US Vice President J D Vance, along with his family, received a grand welcome at Amber Fort, Jaipur's historic jewel. The visit, marked by traditional Rajasthani fanfare, showcased India's rich heritage.

Upon their arrival, Vice President Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, were greeted by caparisoned elephants Chanda and Mala. The event, notable for its cultural performances, offered glimpses of folk dances such as Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar, and Kalbeliya, captivating the visitors with India's vibrant traditions.

The fort, an architectural marvel in the Aravalli ranges, served as a stunning backdrop for the family's visit. Built with pale sandstone and marble, Amber Fort stands as a testament to India's rich architectural legacy and continues to be a symbol of its historic grandeur.

