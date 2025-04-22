A Royal Welcome: US Vice President's Cultural Dive at Amber Fort
US Vice President J D Vance and his family experienced Rajasthan's vibrant culture during their visit to Amber Fort. Accompanied by decorated elephants and folk dancers, the Vances were welcomed to this architectural masterpiece near Jaipur. The visit included a cultural performance and highlights the architectural grandeur of the site.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable cultural exchange, US Vice President J D Vance, along with his family, received a grand welcome at Amber Fort, Jaipur's historic jewel. The visit, marked by traditional Rajasthani fanfare, showcased India's rich heritage.
Upon their arrival, Vice President Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, were greeted by caparisoned elephants Chanda and Mala. The event, notable for its cultural performances, offered glimpses of folk dances such as Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar, and Kalbeliya, captivating the visitors with India's vibrant traditions.
The fort, an architectural marvel in the Aravalli ranges, served as a stunning backdrop for the family's visit. Built with pale sandstone and marble, Amber Fort stands as a testament to India's rich architectural legacy and continues to be a symbol of its historic grandeur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Severe Heatwave Grips Gujarat and West Rajasthan Amidst IMD Alerts
Rajasthan HC Extends Interim Bail for Asaram in Rape Case
Rajasthan Congress Rallies Against BJP's Alleged Intimidation Tactics
Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram's Bail Amidst Controversy
Rajasthan's Healthcare Revolution: A Leap Towards 'Aapno Swasth Rajasthan'