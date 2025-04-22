Brigade Enterprises Bets on Bengaluru's Malur with 20-Acre Project

Brigade Enterprises Ltd is embarking on a significant development project in Malur, East Bengaluru, spanning 20 acres and comprising residential plots. Expected to generate revenues of Rs 175 crore, the project is seen as a step towards enhancing the company's residential offerings in this burgeoning area.

In a regulatory update this Monday, the realty giant disclosed its joint development agreement for the plotted development, which boasts a gross development value of Rs 175 crore and a potential development area of 0.45 million square feet. Details regarding the landowner partner remain undisclosed, but the project's strategic implication is clear.

Managing Director Pavitra Shankar emphasized Brigade's focus on acquiring prime land that aligns with their vision of creating sustainable and quality communities. With its proximity to major thoroughfares and expressways, Malur is fast becoming a pivotal residential zone, poised to attract homebuyers. Established in 1986, Brigade Group continues to strengthen its residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sector presence across major cities.

