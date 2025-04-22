Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Hits Gauhati High Court

A bomb threat emailed to the Gauhati High Court from an unknown group called 'Madras Tigers' led to a police search on Tuesday. Authorities suspect it was a hoax as the court's activities continued without disruption. Experts are thoroughly checking the premises for any danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:23 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax Hits Gauhati High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gauhati High Court was the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, as local authorities reported receiving an alarming email.

The message, reportedly sent by a group identifying itself as 'Madras Tigers,' threatened to detonate a bomb within the courthouse premises. Police quickly responded, combing the area for explosives.

Despite the unsettling warning, court sessions continued uninterrupted, suggesting the threat may be nothing more than a hoax. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025