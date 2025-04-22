Bomb Threat Hoax Hits Gauhati High Court

The Gauhati High Court was the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, as local authorities reported receiving an alarming email.

The message, reportedly sent by a group identifying itself as 'Madras Tigers,' threatened to detonate a bomb within the courthouse premises. Police quickly responded, combing the area for explosives.

Despite the unsettling warning, court sessions continued uninterrupted, suggesting the threat may be nothing more than a hoax. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)