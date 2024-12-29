Left Menu

Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Launch: A New Era in Aviation

Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to become operational by early next fiscal year. The first successful landing of a passenger aircraft marked a significant milestone towards securing a commercial license. Domestic operations are set to commence in May, with international flights expected by July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to begin operations early next fiscal year, with an official launch slated for April 17, according to Adani Group's senior representative.

The airport reached a significant milestone when an IndiGo A320 successfully landed on its runway 26/08, a move crucial for obtaining an aerodrome license needed to commence commercial services.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal revealed plans for domestic operations to begin in May, following a brief procedural period post-inauguration, with international flights projected to start by July, marking a major step in the airport's operationalization journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

