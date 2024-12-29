Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Launch: A New Era in Aviation

The highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to begin operations early next fiscal year, with an official launch slated for April 17, according to Adani Group's senior representative.

The airport reached a significant milestone when an IndiGo A320 successfully landed on its runway 26/08, a move crucial for obtaining an aerodrome license needed to commence commercial services.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal revealed plans for domestic operations to begin in May, following a brief procedural period post-inauguration, with international flights projected to start by July, marking a major step in the airport's operationalization journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)