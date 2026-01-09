Left Menu

A Call for Strong Players in India's Aviation Sector

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel warns against new, inexperienced airlines in India's aviation industry. Emphasizing the need for well-established, capital-rich players, Patel highlights the challenges of the sector and mentions recent approvals for three new carriers while stressing the importance of sustainable players like IndiGo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:58 IST
A Call for Strong Players in India's Aviation Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel warned against 'fly-by-night' operators entering India's aviation sector, emphasizing the need for established, high-capital players to navigate the industry's financial challenges.

Reiterating the country's lack of restrictions on new airlines, Patel highlighted the capital-intensive nature of the business, requiring enduring commitment.

His remarks followed recent Ministry approvals for carriers like Shankh Air, calling for substantial players akin to Tatas, who entered with Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

 Global
2
Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

 India
3
Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy

Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controve...

 Global
4
AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026