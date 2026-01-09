A Call for Strong Players in India's Aviation Sector

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel warned against 'fly-by-night' operators entering India's aviation sector, emphasizing the need for established, high-capital players to navigate the industry's financial challenges.

Reiterating the country's lack of restrictions on new airlines, Patel highlighted the capital-intensive nature of the business, requiring enduring commitment.

His remarks followed recent Ministry approvals for carriers like Shankh Air, calling for substantial players akin to Tatas, who entered with Air India.

