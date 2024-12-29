Mystery Deepens in South Korea's Deadliest Aviation Disaster

Uncertainty lingers over the deadliest plane crash in South Korea's history, as experts raise doubts about the role of a potential bird strike. The Jeju Air 737-800's landing gear and braking systems are under scrutiny after a catastrophic belly landing at Muan International Airport.

Local broadcast footage showing the single-aisle aircraft skidding without landing gear has prompted questions about its speed and flap operations. Meanwhile, officials highlighted that neither runway length nor end-wall standards contributed to the crash that claimed 179 out of 181 lives on board.

Authorities continue their probe, with input from international bodies. A bird strike warning and subsequent mayday declaration preceded the failed landing attempt. However, experts note that such factors alone typically do not lead to such severe outcomes.

