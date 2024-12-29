Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in South Korea's Deadliest Aviation Disaster

The investigation into South Korea's deadliest plane crash involving Jeju Air flight 7C2216 continues. Aviation experts and officials question the impact of a possible bird strike, while evidence of brake failure and landing gear issues emerge. All but two of the 181 passengers died.

29-12-2024
Uncertainty lingers over the deadliest plane crash in South Korea's history, as experts raise doubts about the role of a potential bird strike. The Jeju Air 737-800's landing gear and braking systems are under scrutiny after a catastrophic belly landing at Muan International Airport.

Local broadcast footage showing the single-aisle aircraft skidding without landing gear has prompted questions about its speed and flap operations. Meanwhile, officials highlighted that neither runway length nor end-wall standards contributed to the crash that claimed 179 out of 181 lives on board.

Authorities continue their probe, with input from international bodies. A bird strike warning and subsequent mayday declaration preceded the failed landing attempt. However, experts note that such factors alone typically do not lead to such severe outcomes.

