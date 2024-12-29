Left Menu

U.S. Experts Join Probe into Jeju Air Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading a team of U.S. investigators to assist South Korea's aviation authority in investigating the Jeju Air crash in Muan. The investigation team includes planemaker Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration, as stated by the NTSB on Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is taking charge of a team of U.S. investigators dispatched to assist South Korea's aviation authority, which is examining the recent Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Korea.

Alongside the NTSB, key industry stakeholders such as planemaker Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also involved in the investigation.

The announcement of this international collaboration was made by the NTSB on Sunday, reinforcing the global effort to enhance aviation safety.

