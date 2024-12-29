U.S. Experts Join Probe into Jeju Air Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is taking charge of a team of U.S. investigators dispatched to assist South Korea's aviation authority, which is examining the recent Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Korea.

Alongside the NTSB, key industry stakeholders such as planemaker Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also involved in the investigation.

The announcement of this international collaboration was made by the NTSB on Sunday, reinforcing the global effort to enhance aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)