Security Alert Sparks Debate Over Safety Measures for BJP MLA Raja Singh

The Hyderabad Police Department has issued a security alert to Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, warning him of "frequent threats" to his safety. The police advised Singh to utilize a bulletproof vehicle along with government-allotted security personnel.

An official release from the Mangalhat Police Station inspector highlighted Singh's disregard for safety protocols, noting his frequent unprotected public appearances, despite numerous threats. The statement urged Singh to comply with the security directives to prevent "untoward incidents."

Raja Singh has voiced concerns over the police advisory. He argued that his constituency comprises bustling, narrow lanes unsuitable for a bulletproof vehicle, and emphasized his commitment to staying accessible to the public. Singh also criticized what he viewed as systemic hypocrisy after being denied a gun license while others with pending cases received approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)