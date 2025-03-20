Left Menu

Security Alert Sparks Debate Over Safety Measures for BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad Police have issued a security alert to BJP MLA Raja Singh due to threats on his life, advising him to use a bulletproof vehicle. However, Singh argues that a bulletproof car is impractical in his area, and expresses concerns over inconsistencies in security-related decisions by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:57 IST
Security Alert Sparks Debate Over Safety Measures for BJP MLA Raja Singh
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Police Department has issued a security alert to Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, warning him of "frequent threats" to his safety. The police advised Singh to utilize a bulletproof vehicle along with government-allotted security personnel.

An official release from the Mangalhat Police Station inspector highlighted Singh's disregard for safety protocols, noting his frequent unprotected public appearances, despite numerous threats. The statement urged Singh to comply with the security directives to prevent "untoward incidents."

Raja Singh has voiced concerns over the police advisory. He argued that his constituency comprises bustling, narrow lanes unsuitable for a bulletproof vehicle, and emphasized his commitment to staying accessible to the public. Singh also criticized what he viewed as systemic hypocrisy after being denied a gun license while others with pending cases received approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025