Ethiopia's ONE ILO Siraye Programme Marks Milestone in Garment Industry Transformative Initiative

The ONE ILO Siraye Programme, a flagship initiative aimed at addressing decent work deficits in Ethiopia’s garment and textile industry, marked a major milestone during an evaluation workshop held in Addis Ababa on November 19, 2024. The event brought together representatives from the International Labour Organization (ILO), government officials, trade unions, employers' associations, and international donors to reflect on the programme’s significant achievements and chart its future course.

Launched to improve labour conditions and industrial competitiveness in Ethiopia’s growing textile and garment sector, the ONE ILO Siraye Programme has achieved remarkable outcomes despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and socio-political instability. Key accomplishments include:

Enhanced Workplace Safety: Improved occupational health and safety standards across participating factories.

Grievance Mechanisms: Establishment of robust systems to address worker complaints effectively.

Freedom of Association: Strengthened representation through support for trade unions.

Gender Equality: Increased representation of women in leadership roles.

Industrial Competitiveness: Boosted productivity and adherence to international labor standards, aligning with Ethiopia’s 10-Year Strategic Plan.

Stakeholders Celebrate Collaboration

Khumbula Ndaba, ILO Country Director for the Horn of Africa, lauded the collective efforts of all parties involved. “This programme exemplifies the power of collaboration. We extend our gratitude to the Governments of Austria, Germany, Sweden, and the United States for their unwavering support, as well as to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Labour and Skills, civil society organizations, and international partners,” Ndaba stated.

Development partners, including SIDA (Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency), ADA (Austrian Development Agency), and USDOL (United States Department of Labor), expressed their continued commitment to supporting Phase II, set to commence in 2025.

Expanding Beyond the Garment Sector

Initially focused on the garment and textile sector, the ONE ILO Siraye Programme is preparing to extend its approach to other labour-intensive industries, such as horticulture and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). This expansion aims to replicate the programme’s successes, fostering decent work practices across diverse sectors and contributing to Ethiopia’s broader economic development.

Evaluation and Future Directions

The workshop featured a review of the draft evaluation report, which highlighted lessons learned and recommendations for the next phase. Participants engaged in open dialogue to refine the report, ensuring it reflects the programme’s impact accurately. The feedback will shape the final evaluation and provide a roadmap for enhancing the initiative’s effectiveness.

The collaborative ownership model of the programme, which emphasizes shared responsibility for improving labor conditions while driving industrial competitiveness, was a key focus of discussions. Stakeholders pledged to leverage these lessons to achieve even greater results in the future.

Building Momentum for Phase II

As the workshop concluded, a sense of shared accomplishment and optimism prevailed. With Phase II on the horizon, the ONE ILO Siraye Programme is set to deepen its impact on Ethiopia’s labour market, promoting workers' rights and advancing ethical industrial growth.

“The ONE ILO Siraye Programme stands as a beacon of hope and a model for fostering inclusive and sustainable industrial development,” said Ndaba. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to building on our achievements and expanding our reach to create a better world of work for all Ethiopians.”

This initiative positions Ethiopia as a leader in ethical and competitive industrial practices, setting an example for other nations striving to balance economic growth with social justice.