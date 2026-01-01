Russian Defense Thwarts Year's End Drone Incursion

In a significant security incident on New Year's Eve, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's announcement. The mayor communicated the development through a series of Telegram posts in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The drones' interception did not result in any reported casualties or damage, Sobyanin noted. However, the situation prompted the temporary imposition of flight restrictions at Moscow's Domodedovo airport. Additional airports located in southern and central Russia also experienced short-term restrictions as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are currently involved in an ongoing examination of the drone fragments at the various sites where they landed. The incident underscores the continuing tensions in the region and the need for heightened aerial security protocols.