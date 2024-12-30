Left Menu

India's Real Estate Boom: A Promising 2024

The year 2024 signifies a robust phase for India's real estate sector, marked by substantial growth in office spaces, residential sales, and investment activities. Key drivers include the rise of Global Capability Centers and an increased preference for luxury housing. Initiatives like transparency in broker transactions highlight the sector's evolution.

Updated: 30-12-2024 12:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI
India's real estate sector has witnessed a dynamic transformation in 2024, significantly strengthening its foothold in the economy. The office real estate market stood out with a remarkable 53.3 million sq. ft. of leasing activity from January to September, driven predominantly by Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that now account for 38% of these transactions.

Residential markets have not lagged, with over 225,000 units sold in the first nine months, bolstered by 215,000 new launches. The demand for premium and luxury housing has notably surged, climbing to 16% of total sales, showcasing a significant shift from previous years.

The Delhi-NCR region has captured the investors' attention, with the majority of equity capital flowing towards land development and office spaces. A noteworthy development is the Maharashtra government's mandate to include broker names in sales deeds, ensuring transparency and acknowledging their vital role. Companies like Palladian Partners have set new standards in broker engagement, with an expansive network and rapid broker payouts enhancing market efficiency.

