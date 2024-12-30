Left Menu

Sealmatic India Expands into African Markets with Egyptian Partnership

Sealmatic India Ltd. has partnered with Egypt's ValueTech to expand its presence in Africa. This collaboration aims to serve various industries including oil, gas, and petrochemicals. Sealmatic seeks to establish a strong market position in Egypt, leveraging economic and cultural ties between India and Egypt.

Sealmatic India Expands into African Markets with Egyptian Partnership
Sealmatic Partners With ValueTech In Egypt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sealmatic India Ltd., a prominent entity on the Bombay Stock Exchange, is advancing its global footprint through a strategic alliance with Egypt-based ValueTech. By entering this partnership, Sealmatic plans to meet the diverse needs of Egyptian and African customers with high standards of excellence.

The collaboration involves the sale, repair, and refurbishment of Sealmatic mechanical seals in Egypt, aiming to cater to industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, and power. Sealmatic aims to leverage the market potential and deliver tailored solutions to its clients.

This partnership introduces Sealmatic to key Egyptian industrial players, including those in the oil and gas sectors and governmental bodies. The alliance is seen as a gateway to establishing a strong presence in the Egyptian market and capturing a significant share of the USD 45 Million mechanical seals industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

