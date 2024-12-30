Left Menu

Revolutionizing Music Creation: iMadeASong.com Unveils Groundbreaking AI Features

iMadeASong.com by Digikore Studios introduces unique features, enabling users to create songs with video outputs. The platform’s innovation combines AI, VFX, and animation to transform personal music experiences, offering users new ways to engage and share emotions through custom video renditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:16 IST
Digikore Studios I Made a Song Launches New Features, Redefining Personalized Music and Memories. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NSE-listed Digikore Studios Limited has unveiled transformative features on iMadeASong.com, redefining personalized music creation. The platform now offers video outputs with custom songs, placing it at the forefront of AI music innovation.

Users can now see their selfies perform their own song lyrics, combining creativity and cutting-edge AI for unique experiences. From love songs to milestone celebrations, these video tools enhance emotional storytelling.

The new features increase user engagement and are set to boost iMadeASong.com's influence globally. With 15,000 users and growing, Digikore Studios sets a new industry benchmark, aiming for significant creative and emotional impact.

