UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Israel's ban on providing electricity and water to U.N. Palestinian refugee agency facilities, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

This ban, the spokesperson noted, will severely hinder the agency's capacity to function. Stephane Dujarric, speaking for the Secretary General, emphasized the continued application of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations to UNRWA, asserting that its property is immune under U.N. terms.

Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini of UNRWA labeled the ban as part of a deliberate campaign to diminish the agency's role in aiding Palestinian refugees. Relations between Israel and UNRWA have been fraught, and with the Israeli parliament's 2024 law, tensions have further escalated.