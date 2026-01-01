UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban
The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has denounced Israel's decision to ban electricity and water to facilities owned by the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency. Such restrictions are expected to seriously hamper the agency's operations. UNRWA Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini also criticized the move, considering it part of a campaign against UNRWA.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Israel's ban on providing electricity and water to U.N. Palestinian refugee agency facilities, according to a U.N. spokesperson.
This ban, the spokesperson noted, will severely hinder the agency's capacity to function. Stephane Dujarric, speaking for the Secretary General, emphasized the continued application of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations to UNRWA, asserting that its property is immune under U.N. terms.
Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini of UNRWA labeled the ban as part of a deliberate campaign to diminish the agency's role in aiding Palestinian refugees. Relations between Israel and UNRWA have been fraught, and with the Israeli parliament's 2024 law, tensions have further escalated.
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Israel
- UNRWA
- electricity
- water
- ban
- Antonio Guterres
- Philippe Lazzarini
- Palestinian refugees
- Gaza
ALSO READ
US Strikes Against Narco-Trafficking Vessels in International Waters
Demolitions in West Bank Refugee Camps: Displacement and Despair
France's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Under-15s
India Surpasses 1 Billion Broadband Subscribers, Led by Jio's Dominance
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Emergency Response and Accountability