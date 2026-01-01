Left Menu

UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has denounced Israel's decision to ban electricity and water to facilities owned by the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency. Such restrictions are expected to seriously hamper the agency's operations. UNRWA Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini also criticized the move, considering it part of a campaign against UNRWA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 06:41 IST
UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Israel's ban on providing electricity and water to U.N. Palestinian refugee agency facilities, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

This ban, the spokesperson noted, will severely hinder the agency's capacity to function. Stephane Dujarric, speaking for the Secretary General, emphasized the continued application of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations to UNRWA, asserting that its property is immune under U.N. terms.

Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini of UNRWA labeled the ban as part of a deliberate campaign to diminish the agency's role in aiding Palestinian refugees. Relations between Israel and UNRWA have been fraught, and with the Israeli parliament's 2024 law, tensions have further escalated.

TRENDING

1
UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban

UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban

 Global
2
High Seas Tension: US Strikes Target Narco Vessels amid Political Pressure

High Seas Tension: US Strikes Target Narco Vessels amid Political Pressure

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

 Global
4
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeback

Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeb...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026