Legal Setbacks Force Trump to Pull Back National Guard from Cities
President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of National Guard troops from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland after legal challenges and opposition from local leaders. The Supreme Court's decision undermined his justification for deployments, though Trump insists forces may return if crime rates rise again.
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is withdrawing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, citing a reduction in crime due to troop presence. However, he warned that forces would return if crime spiked again.
The withdrawal follows legal disputes and backlash from local leaders who argue that the deployments were unwarranted and constituted federal overreach. The U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked an attempt by Trump to deploy troops in Illinois, questioning the legal grounding of his actions.
Trump initially deployed troops amid protests against his immigration policies, claiming they were necessary to combat crime and safeguard federal property, a stance repeatedly challenged in courts. Despite the troop pullback, Trump maintains that 'stronger' forces will return if needed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge
After legal setbacks, Trump says he's dropping push for National Guard in Chicago, LA and Portland, Oregon, for now, reports AP.
Jammu Police's Landmark Year: Crime Down, Security Up
Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Crime Policy Leads to Record Police Encounters in 2025
Jammu Crime Branch's Record-Breaking Year in Tackling Economic Offences