Left Menu

High Seas Tension: US Strikes Target Narco Vessels amid Political Pressure

The United States Coast Guard is searching for survivors of a U.S. military strike against suspected drug vessels in the Pacific. The Trump administration's ongoing campaign has resulted in multiple strikes, legal debate, and pressure against Venezuela's government amid increasing regional military activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 06:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 06:46 IST
High Seas Tension: US Strikes Target Narco Vessels amid Political Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Coast Guard is conducting a search operation for survivors following a U.S. military attack on suspected drug vessels in the Pacific Ocean, officials reported on Wednesday. These strikes are part of a wider campaign against drug trafficking initiated by the Trump administration.

In a statement, the U.S. Southern Command announced targeting three vessels, resulting in the deaths of three individuals onboard one vessel. The remaining narco-terrorists abandoned the other vessels before they were sunk. A separate strike reportedly led to five additional fatalities.

Currently, eight individuals remain missing as the Coast Guard employs a C-130 aircraft and coordinates with local vessels for their search. The legality of these operational strikes has been questioned amidst the broader strategic pressure on Venezuela's regime, exacerbating regional tensions further.

TRENDING

1
UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban

UN Rebukes Israel Over Utility Ban

 Global
2
High Seas Tension: US Strikes Target Narco Vessels amid Political Pressure

High Seas Tension: US Strikes Target Narco Vessels amid Political Pressure

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes: Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

 Global
4
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeback

Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeb...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026