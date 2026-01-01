The United States Coast Guard is conducting a search operation for survivors following a U.S. military attack on suspected drug vessels in the Pacific Ocean, officials reported on Wednesday. These strikes are part of a wider campaign against drug trafficking initiated by the Trump administration.

In a statement, the U.S. Southern Command announced targeting three vessels, resulting in the deaths of three individuals onboard one vessel. The remaining narco-terrorists abandoned the other vessels before they were sunk. A separate strike reportedly led to five additional fatalities.

Currently, eight individuals remain missing as the Coast Guard employs a C-130 aircraft and coordinates with local vessels for their search. The legality of these operational strikes has been questioned amidst the broader strategic pressure on Venezuela's regime, exacerbating regional tensions further.